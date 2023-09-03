Open Menu

Senegalese Opposition Leader Osmane Sonko Ends Hunger Strike While In Detention

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Senegalese opposition leader Osmane Sonko ends hunger strike while in detention

KAMPALA, Uganda , Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The opposition leader in Senegal, Osmane Sonko, who aspires to stand for the presidency, ended his hunger Saturday while in detention where he has been since late July.

The news was confirmed by a spokesman from his Patriots Of Senegal For Works Ethics and Fraternity (POSTEF) party.

"Ousmane Sonko has just suspended his hunger strike," wrote El Hadji Malick Ndiaye on Facebook and X.

Sonko started the hunger strike July 30.

He was convicted of corrupting the youth and is also facing charges related to incitement to insurrection. He has been hospitalized in Dakar since Aug. 6 when he fell ill.

Related Topics

Facebook Dakar Senegal July From Opposition

Recent Stories

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

20 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

11 hours ago
UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

13 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

13 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

13 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

14 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous