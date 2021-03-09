Senegalese president urges calm amid unrest

Dakar, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegal's President Macky Sall called for calm on Monday, after days of deadly clashes between opposition supporters and security forces in the usually tranquil West African state.

In a televised address, the 59-year-old president urged Senegalese people to "silence our bitterness and avoid the logic of confrontation which leads to the worst".

Clashes began last week after the arrest of Senegal's main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was released from detention on Monday but also charged with rape, in a case he says is politically motivated.