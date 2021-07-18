UrduPoint.com
Senegal's Ballo-Toure Joins AC Milan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Senegal's Ballo-Toure joins AC Milan

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Senegal's Fode Ballo-Toure has agreed a four-year deal with AC Milan from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, the Italian club announced on Sunday.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Fode Ballo-Toure from AS Monaco," last season's Serie A runners-up said in a statement.

"The defender has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2025 and will be wearing the number 5 jersey." The 24-year-old spent his youth career with Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Lille in 2017.

He played 47 times for the northern outfit before moving to Monaco in January 2019, making 74 appearances for the Riviera side.

France-born Fode played eight times for the French U21 team before opting to play for Senegal, where he has earned four caps since last March.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

