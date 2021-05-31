UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal's 'Escape Ace' Breaks Out Of Jail Again

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Senegal's 'Escape Ace' breaks out of jail again

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A Senegalese prisoner notorious for staging daring jail breaks has mounted another escape from a high-security facility in the capital Dakar, a prison official said Monday.

Dubbed the "Escape Ace," Baye Modou Fall slipped out of a penitentiary in the north of the seaside city on Saturday night and is still at large, according to prison spokesman Mbaye Sarr.

Police in the poor West African country have opened an investigation, Sarr added.

Fall, who is also nicknamed the "boy genie," has been arrested several times for crimes including armed robbery and association with criminals, according to local press reports.

Senegalese media say the 32-year-old has already escaped from prison about 10 times.

On Monday, the fugitive said in a recorded statement broadcast on a private television channel that he was still in Senegal.

He explained that he broke out of jail "not because I am bandit" but because of the slow pace of his trial, adding that he would show up for his court date once it is scheduled.

Rights groups regularly criticise the widespread use of pre-trial detention in Senegal, which contributes to overcrowding in prisons.

In 2019, the government put forward a plan to use electronic monitoring tags as a substitute for pre-trial detention, but it has yet to be implemented.

Related Topics

Prisoner Poor Jail Robbery Dakar Senegal Criminals 2019 Media TV From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

SEHA continues administering all doses of Pfizer-B ..

2 hours ago

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to U ..

2 hours ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Co ..

2 hours ago

Five business points sealed over SoP violations

25 minutes ago

President for swift electoral reforms to introduce ..

25 minutes ago

NATO, Russia Should Maintain Political Dialogue in ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.