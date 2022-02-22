UrduPoint.com

Senegal's President Urges Germany To Stay In Mali

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday urged Germany to keep its troops in Mali, amid uncertainty over their future in the fragile Sahel country after France announced a military withdrawal.

The call came at a news conference in Senegal's capital Dakar with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was visiting the West African state.

"Mali cannot be abandoned. You have to maintain your presence in the Sahel. Africa needs it," Sall said.

Germany has 1,170 soldiers deployed as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA.

The European state has also contributed 328 troops to the EU military training mission (EUTM Mali) in the Sahel country.

But France announced last week that it was pulling thousands of troops from Mali, plunging the future of Germany's military engagement into doubt.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said she is "sceptical" about continued participation in the EU training mission and has questioned whether Germany should remain committed to MINUSMA without French support.

Sall, who is also the current chair of the African Union, said Monday that "we need European forces, MINUSMA, and Germany in Mali".

Senegal shares a long border with Mali, a vast and ethnically diverse nation of 21 million people.

>