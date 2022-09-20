Senior actors Khalid Dar, Jawad Wasim visit Alhamra Academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Famous actors Khalid Abbas Dar and Jawad Wasim visited Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the actors expressed their happiness about the appointment of Muhammad Rafiullah as the new executive director and praised acting teacher Qaiser Javed for conducting classes for aspirants of learning acting skills.

Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Rafiullah said that experienced teachers were providing training to the young artists at Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

"The youth under training actors at the academy are encouraged by the visit of senior actors," he added.

While sharing acting tips with the young artists, Khalid Abbas Dar said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts had a historical status, and its services were highly valued.

Actor Jawad Wasim said that Alhamra Academy was producing great actors.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked Khalid Abbas Dar and Jawad Wasim for coming to the Academy.