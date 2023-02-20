UrduPoint.com

Senior Chinese Diplomat Urges Japan Act To Improve Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Taking history as a mirror and opening up the future is the right way for China and Japan to get along, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday, calling the two countries as close neighbors linked by waters.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Referring to what the Japanese side said that the two countries are partners and do not pose a threat to each other, and that Japan is committed to developing constructive relations with China, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said he hopes the Japanese side will act on these statements.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Wang noted, adding that the Japanese side should take this opportunity to sum up experience and lessons, remove internal and external disturbance, and work with China in the same direction to ensure steady progress of China-Japan relations on the right track.

Unilateralism and decoupling serve no one's interests, he said, stressing that the Japanese side should clearly understand the situation and make an independent choice.

As to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, Wang said it is a matter concerning marine environment and the health of the people of all countries, so the Japanese side must handle it carefully.

Japan should not go ahead with the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea before having full consultation with other stakeholders such as its neighbors, and international institutions, Wang added.

For his part, Hayashi said that cooperation between Japan and China is of great importance to the development and prosperity of each other.

Last year, the two sides jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship, he noted.

Japan is willing to strengthen communication and dialogue with China at all levels, enhance cooperation in areas such as economic and trade and youth exchanges, and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Hayashi said.

