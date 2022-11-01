UrduPoint.com

Senior CPC And CPV Officials Meet Via Video Link

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Senior CPC and CPV officials meet via video link

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Cai Qi on Tuesday met via video link with Vo Van Thuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee, who is accompanying Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, on his visit to China.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, said that successful talks between General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have charted the course and provided new impetus for the development of China-Vietnam relations and the socialist cause of the two countries.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, continue to carry forward the fine tradition of friendship and mutual trust, and give full play to the political guiding role of inter-party exchanges, Cai said.

China also stands ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and jointly meet challenges, so as to push China-Vietnam relations to a higher level, Cai said.

Vo Van Thuong said that the meeting between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary Xi Jinping was very successful and achieved important results.

Vietnam is willing to make full use of the exchange and cooperation mechanisms between the two parties to promote Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation in various fields in order to achieve greater results, he said.

Related Topics

Exchange China Fine Visit Van Vietnam Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

39 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

41 minutes ago
 PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

1 hour ago
 PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from ..

PTI’s long march receives lukewarm response from public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.