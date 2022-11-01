Senior CPC and CPV officials meet via video link

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Cai Qi on Tuesday met via video link with Vo Van Thuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee, who is accompanying Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, on his visit to China.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, said that successful talks between General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have charted the course and provided new impetus for the development of China-Vietnam relations and the socialist cause of the two countries.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, continue to carry forward the fine tradition of friendship and mutual trust, and give full play to the political guiding role of inter-party exchanges, Cai said.

China also stands ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and jointly meet challenges, so as to push China-Vietnam relations to a higher level, Cai said.

Vo Van Thuong said that the meeting between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary Xi Jinping was very successful and achieved important results.

Vietnam is willing to make full use of the exchange and cooperation mechanisms between the two parties to promote Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation in various fields in order to achieve greater results, he said.