Senior CPC Official Calls For High-quality Development Of Digital China

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Senior CPC official calls for high-quality development of digital China

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Sunday stressed the importance of pursuing self-reliant, innovation-driven and high-quality development in advancing the construction of a digital China.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province.

Huang said efforts should be made to strengthen science and technology to provide strategic support for the promotion of opening up, and innovation to energize all factors and resources.

It is necessary to advance the development of new forms of infrastructure, deepen the integration of the digital economy with the real economy, and foster a healthy digital ecosystem, the official noted.

Huang called for the development of smart cities and digital villages to provide more inclusive, convenient, high-quality and efficient digital services so that people can share the fruits of informatization.

