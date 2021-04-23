Senior CPC official calls for promotion of revolution-themed publications

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) --:A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday called for the widespread promotion of publications about the Communist revolution.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended a reading event held in Beijing to mark the 26th World Book and Copyright Day.

Speaking highly of the value of revolutionary classics in the country, Huang particularly urged efforts to promote Party history-themed publications.

He also called for the promotion of more creative reading experiences to form a good reading environment in society, especially for teenagers.