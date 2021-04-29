UrduPoint.com
Senior CPC Official Holds Phone Conversation With Bolivian Party Chief

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Senior CPC official holds phone conversation with Bolivian party chief

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held a phone conversation on Thursday with Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on deepening the relations between the two parties and countries, strengthening anti-COVID-19 cooperation, and jointly opposing external interference.

In the phone call, Song also introduced CPC's achievements and experience over the past 100 years since its founding.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

