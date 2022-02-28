UrduPoint.com

Senior CPC Official Report Work To CPC Central Committee, XI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Senior CPC official report work to CPC Central Committee, XI

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The officials are members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and members of the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members groups of the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

After reading through their work reports, Xi urged them to take historical initiative and greet the convocation of the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress with concrete action.

Related Topics

China Reading Congress Xi Jinping Court

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

1 hour ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

2 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

2 hours ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>