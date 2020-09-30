UrduPoint.com
Senior CPC Official Stresses Deeper, Broader Sciences Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Xi on Wednesday called for advancing the development of science and technology to a deeper and broader level.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, made the remarks at a symposium with newly elected academicians of the Chinese academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Chen encouraged the academicians to carry out their studies based on the urgent and long-term needs of the country and strive to solve major issues concerning national development and security.

He also stressed the cultivation of young scientists and stronger policy support to stimulate the innovation and creativity of sci-tech experts.

