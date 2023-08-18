Senior CPC official urges better Party building in central Party, state institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday called for efforts to comprehensively improve the quality of Party building in central Party and state institutions.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, made the remarks at a meeting on ensuring that Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels fully assume their principal responsibilities in Party building.

Cai called for higher standards and more concrete measures in carrying out relevant work, to see that high-quality development is advanced through high-quality Party building.

Responsibilities in this regard should be clearly defined, with Party chiefs and senior officials of these institutions, Party committees and the Party discipline inspection agencies all performing their appropriate duties, Cai said.