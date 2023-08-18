Open Menu

Senior CPC Official Urges Better Party Building In Central Party, State Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Senior CPC official urges better Party building in central Party, state institutions

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday called for efforts to comprehensively improve the quality of Party building in central Party and state institutions.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, made the remarks at a meeting on ensuring that Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels fully assume their principal responsibilities in Party building.

Cai called for higher standards and more concrete measures in carrying out relevant work, to see that high-quality development is advanced through high-quality Party building.

Responsibilities in this regard should be clearly defined, with Party chiefs and senior officials of these institutions, Party committees and the Party discipline inspection agencies all performing their appropriate duties, Cai said.

Related Topics

China All

Recent Stories

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

48 minutes ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

1 hour ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

1 hour ago
Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

2 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous