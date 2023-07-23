Open Menu

Senior CPC Official Visits Madagascar

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ANTANANARIVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Madagascar from Thursday to Saturday.

Liu, during the visit, met with President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, President of the Senate Herimanana Razafimahefa, President of the National Assembly Christine Razanamahasoa, Foreign Minister Yvette Sylla, and Pierre Holder Ramaholimasy, national coordinator of the IRD. He also held talks with representatives of local Chinese companies and Chinese communities.

The two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislatures, enhance people-to-people exchanges, increase mutual learning on state governance, closely synergize development strategies and promote Belt and Road cooperation, so as to jointly step forward toward modernization and bring China-Madagascar relations to a new level.

