UrduPoint.com

Senior Diplomat Calls For Closer China-France Coordination

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Senior diplomat calls for closer China-France coordination

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A senior Chinese diplomat called here on Thursday for closer coordination between China and France to firmly support globalization and multi-polarization, jointly practice multilateralism, safeguard the authority of the United Nations (UN) and the basic norms governing international relations.

China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries upholding independent foreign policy, should shoulder their responsibilities in the face of global uncertainties, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Laurent Fabius, president of the French Constitutional Council, during a meeting.

Noting that China has optimized its COVID-19 prevention measures, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that the Chinese economy is expected to usher in a strong and steady growth.

China will keep the momentum for high-quality development, promote high-level opening up, and firmly adhere to the Chinese path to modernization, which will bring new opportunities for China-France cooperation in various areas, Wang added.

Fabius, also former French prime minister, said that the France-China relations have developed smoothly. In recent years, global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the necessity for the international community to strengthen cooperation.

France and China share extensive consensus on major international issues, and should join efforts in steering the international situation develop in the right direction of balance and multipolarity, Fabius added.

Wang is paying visits to France, Italy, Hungary and Russia, and is expected to deliver a speech at the China session of the upcoming 59th Munich Security Conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Russia China France Munich Italy Hungary Share

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

46 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

46 minutes ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.