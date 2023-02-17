Senior diplomat calls for closer China-France coordination

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A senior Chinese diplomat called here on Thursday for closer coordination between China and France to firmly support globalization and multi-polarization, jointly practice multilateralism, safeguard the authority of the United Nations (UN) and the basic norms governing international relations.

China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries upholding independent foreign policy, should shoulder their responsibilities in the face of global uncertainties, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Laurent Fabius, president of the French Constitutional Council, during a meeting.

Noting that China has optimized its COVID-19 prevention measures, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that the Chinese economy is expected to usher in a strong and steady growth.

China will keep the momentum for high-quality development, promote high-level opening up, and firmly adhere to the Chinese path to modernization, which will bring new opportunities for China-France cooperation in various areas, Wang added.

Fabius, also former French prime minister, said that the France-China relations have developed smoothly. In recent years, global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the necessity for the international community to strengthen cooperation.

France and China share extensive consensus on major international issues, and should join efforts in steering the international situation develop in the right direction of balance and multipolarity, Fabius added.

Wang is paying visits to France, Italy, Hungary and Russia, and is expected to deliver a speech at the China session of the upcoming 59th Munich Security Conference.