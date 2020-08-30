UrduPoint.com
Senior French Officer Detained Over Suspected Espionage: Judicial Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Senior French officer detained over suspected espionage: judicial source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior French military officer has been indicted and jailed on charges involving "intelligence with a foreign power that undermines the fundamental interests of the nation", a judicial source said on Sunday.

The French army officer was stationed abroad, said the source confirming details in a report from Europe 1 radio. According to the media report, the soldier was stationed on a NATO base in Italy and is suspected of espionage on behalf of Russia.

The French defence ministry said earlier it was investigating a senior military officer over a "security breach".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

