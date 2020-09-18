UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned LoC Violations

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Senior Indian diplomat summoned LoC violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on September 17.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC, 15-year-old Irum Riaz s/o Muhammad Riaz, 26-year-old Nusrat Kausar w/o Abdul Rauf and 16-year-old Mukheel s/o Muhammad Hussain, residents of Andrala Nar Village, sustained serious injuries, a Foreign Office statement said issued here.  Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the FO statement said.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).  Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.   The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2280 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 martyrdom and serious injuries to 183 innocent civilians.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Protest Foreign Office United Nations Jammu September All From

Recent Stories

IATA shows satisfaction over PIA audit reports

12 minutes ago

SOPsâ€™ violations: 13 more educational institutio ..

43 minutes ago

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Co ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on ..

46 minutes ago

Lavrov Slams Berlin, OPCW for Sidestepping Russia' ..

46 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls Up Ongoing Lack of Facts Behind Alleg ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.