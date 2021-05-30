Senior IOC member Pound backs Sarah Lewis to run for FIS presidency

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has said that he is supporting Sarah Lewis' run for president of the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The former IOC vice president from Canada said in a testimonial on Lewis' official website that Lewis could end an "unbroken record of male leadership" if she wins the election on June 4.

"I was delighted to learn that you are a candidate for the FIS presidency and I wish you the best of success," Pound said. "International Federations are generally change-resistant, especially with respect to leadership and yours, to date, for some 90 years, has been a textbook case.

"In a sport that has welcomed a healthy balance of gender participation on the field of play, an unbroken record of male leadership, plus aggressive campaigning to extend that state of affairs speaks poorly for the kind of diversity you would bring to the position, not to mention the collaborative leadership you have been able to generate in your position as secretary-general.

"I am proud to applaud all of the great qualities you would bring to the position."Britain's Lewis served as secretary-general of FIS for 20 years before being removed from the role last October.

The other candidates are Swedish billionaire Johan Eliasch, put forward by GB Snowsport, Swedish Olympic Committee president and FIS vice president Mats Arjes, and Urs Lehmann, a former men's world downhill champion and current president of the Swiss Ski Federation. Lewis is the only Olympian and woman in the race.The election will be held at the FIS Congress General Assembly, which is due to take place virtually on June 4.