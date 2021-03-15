UrduPoint.com
Senior Official Urges Promotion Of Party History Knowledge To Mark CPC Centenary

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Senior official urges promotion of Party history knowledge to mark CPC centenary

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Monday urged the promotion of Party history learning and education to celebrate the CPC's centenary with remarkable achievements.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium presenting books on Party history and promoting relevant knowledge and education.

Wang called on CPC members and officials to study the books to continuously improve their political judgment, understanding and execution.

He also urged extensive and in-depth lectures to guide the establishment of the correct views on Party history among the general public and officials.

The symposium was presided over by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

