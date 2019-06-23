Senior Palestinian official rejects US economic initiative for peace

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi on Saturday dismissed a US economic initiative for peace saying Washington should work first on ending "Israeli theft of our land".

"First lift the siege of Gaza, stop the Israeli theft of our land, resources and funds, give us our freedom of movement and control over our borders, airspace, territorial waters etc. Then watch us build a vibrant prosperous economy as a free and sovereign people," Ashrawi said in a tweet after the US unveiled details for the first time of its long-awaited peace initiative.