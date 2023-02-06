Senior political advisor of Hunan under probe

BEIJING, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A senior political advisor for central China's Hunan Province is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Yi Pengfei, a member of the leading Party members group of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former vice chairman of the committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, said the statement.