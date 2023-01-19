UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous visited the Afghan capital Kabul to discuss women's rights in the aftermath of recent bans on such rights by the Taliban regime, the country's de facto authority.

''On behalf of the secretary-general, they held a series of meetings with UN staff, national and international NGOs and Afghan women to take stock of the situation, convey solidarity and discuss ways to promote and protect women's and girls' rights,'' UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters Wednesday.

''They stressed the need to uphold human rights, especially for women and girls, and were encouraged by exemptions being introduced that have allowed the resumption of some humanitarian activities that had been hampered following the ban,'' he said.

Haq said the UN delegation also commenced engagement with the de facto authorities on this matter and the longer-term perspectives for Afghanistan.