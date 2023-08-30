Senior US State Department official greets FM Jilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A top U.S. official Tuesday called Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to congratulate him on his appointment and discussed with him, among other matters, the importance of "timely" elections in the country, according to a State Department spokesperson.

"They discussed broadening and deepening the U.S.

-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan's economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," Spokesperson Matthew Miller said about the call between Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and FM Jilani.

"Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan's laws and constitution," the spokesperson added.