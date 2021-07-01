Senior WHO official congratulates China for getting malaria-free certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, July 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official congratulated China on Thursday for getting malaria-free certification from WHO, saying it is encouraging for mission towards the goal of a malaria-free world.

In a video message, Dr.

Ren Minghui, assistant director-general for Universal Health Coverage/Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases of WHO, delivered his congratulations to China.

"This hard-earned success is a result of tireless efforts made by Chinese scientists, Professor Tu Youyou for example, and the public health professionals and community health workers on the way to achieve this very important milestone," Ren said, referring to Chinese Nobel prize winner Tu Youyou who led the discovery of the malaria drug artemisinin in the 1970s, one of the most effective antimalarial drugs nowadays.