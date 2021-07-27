'Sensible' to review marijuana status after Richardson ban: Coe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe on Tuesday backed calls to review the status of marijuana on the list of sport's banned substances following the suspension of US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

Speaking to news agency journalists in Tokyo at the Olympic Games, Coe said it was "sensible" to look at the question of whether marijuana should remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Rising sprint star Richardson was expected to be one of the faces of the Tokyo Games after a series of blistering 100m displays earlier this season.

However the 21-year-old was ruled out of the Games earlier this month after being handed a 30-day suspension following a positive test for marijuana in the wake of her 100m victory at the US Olympic trials in Eugene in June.

Her case triggered debate about marijuana's continued inclusion on WADA's banned list, with celebrities and fellow athletes criticising the rule as outdated and unnecessary.

Coe said Tuesday he agreed with calls to review marijuana's status.

"It think it's not an unreasonable moment to have a review," he said. "It's sensible -- nothing is set in stone. You adapt and occasionally reassess." Coe said the Athletics Integrity Unit, World Athletics' independent drug-testing watchdog, would look at the issue with WADA and other national anti-doping agencies.

Coe meanwhile expressed sympathy for Richardson's Olympic exile. "I'm sorry for her... We have lost an outstanding talent," he said.

"She will bounce back. It's a loss to the competition."