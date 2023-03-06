Seoul announces plan to compensate victims of Japan wartime forced labour

Seoul, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labour, but without direct Japanese involvement, as Seoul seeks closer ties with Tokyo to counter Pyongyang.

South Korea and Japan are both key regional security allies of the United States, but bilateral ties have long been strained over Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labour by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.

Foreign Minister Park Jin outlined plans for a South Korean foundation to compensate victims and their families, saying: "I hope Japan will positively respond to our major decision today with Japanese companies' voluntary contributions and a comprehensive apology." Japanese media had previously reported that the country's firms could voluntarily provide donations, while Tokyo is expected to express remorse over the forced labour issue, as it has done in the past.

Tokyo insists a 1965 treaty -- which saw the two countries restore diplomatic ties with a reparations package of about $800 million in grants and cheap loans -- settled all claims between the two relating to the colonial period.

The Seoul government's new plan will use a local foundation to accept donations from major South Korean companies -- which benefitted from the 1965 reparations package from Japan -- to compensate victims.

Park said the landmark deal was key to improving ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

"Cooperation between Korea and Japan is very important in all areas of diplomacy, economy, and security amid the current grave international situation and complex global crisis," he said.

"I believe that the vicious circle should be broken for the sake of the people at the national interest level, rather than leaving the strained relationship unattended for a long time."