Seoul Back As WTA Updates Calendar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Seoul back as WTA updates calendar

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The WTA on Wednesday issued an update for its Covid-interrupted Tour Calendar through to the end of October, although the end of season finals remain under review with the body governing women's tennis yet to announce a date and location.

After the health pandemic forced the Asian swing to be essentially scrapped in 2020, Seoul's 250 tournament squeezes back in from September 20 -- which will also see a WTA 500 event in Czech city Ostrava.

The update covers tournaments from the end of the US Open from August 30 to September 12. November and December remain tournament-free.

Among events still to find are a slot are the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) finals.

The updated calendar features four new tournaments in Portoroz (Slovenia), Chicago (USA), Tenerife (Spain) and Courmayeur (Italy).

As already confirmed, there is a return for Indian Wells, cancelled last year as the pandemic took a tight hold on large swathes of global sport.

After Luxembourg and Portoroz from September 13, Ostrava and Seoul will follow prior to a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.

Indian Wells will go ahead from October 4 over two weeks while a WTA 250 event is pencilled in for Linz, Austria, for October 11-18.

A WTA 500 in Moscow and a WTA 250 in Tenerife follow on before a 250 tournament in Courmayeur.

Earlier this month, the WTA and men's ATP Tour cancelled events in China and Japan over ongoing Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions in both countries, while the China Open in Beijing and the Japan Open in Tokyo were also scrapped.

The WTA said all events in China and Japan had been cancelled with the exception of the WTA Finals due to take place in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The status of that tournament was described as being still "under discussion."

