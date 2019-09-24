UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Confirms 4th Swine Fever Case, Asks Pyongyang For Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:20 AM

Seoul confirms 4th swine fever case, asks Pyongyang for cooperation

Seoul, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :South Korea confirmed its fourth case of African swine fever on Tuesday, as Pyongyang was yet to respond to Seoul's request to make joint efforts to tackle the deadly animal disease.

The latest case was confirmed at a farm in Paju, a city near the inter-Korean border where the nation's first case was recorded, according to Seoul's agriculture ministry.

South Korea has culled around 15,000 pigs since the first case was reported on Sept 17.

"We have carried out an immediate culling and are proceeding with an epidemiological investigation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that some 2,300 pigs were being raised at the affected farm.

The fourth case came a day after Seoul's unification ministry said it last week sent a request to North Korea to make collaborative efforts on the matter, although is yet to receive a reply from Pyongyang.

The virus is not harmful to humans but cases of haemorrhagic fever in pigs is almost always fatal. There is no antidote or vaccine and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is a mass cull of affected livestock.

The second and third cases in the South -- confirmed on Sept 18 and 23, respectively -- were also reported from cities in Gyeonggi Province, where Paju belongs and is adjacent to the inter-Korean border.

While Seoul authorities have never confirmed whether the outbreak stemmed from the North, Pyongyang in late May told the World Organisation for Animal Health that dozens of pigs had died from the disease at a farm near the Chinese border.

In June, Seoul said the disease was "highly likely" to enter the country from the North and ordered fences to be erected at farms along the border to prevent possible contact between pigs and wild boar.

Related Topics

World China Agriculture Died Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea May June Border From

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

35 seconds ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

37 seconds ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

39 seconds ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

41 seconds ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

45 seconds ago

Reunification Talks Possible Only If All Cypriots ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.