UrduPoint.com

Seoul Eases Covid Restrictions With Daily Cases At Record High

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Seoul eases Covid restrictions with daily cases at record high

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea said it would ease pandemic restrictions Friday, even as the country's daily caseload crossed 100,000 for the first time, with officials citing economic concerns over social distancing measures.

The country reported a record 109,831 new infections for Thursday, with health experts warning this number could rise to 270,000 new cases a day next month.

Despite the spike in cases, Seoul officials said they would ease restrictions by allowing cafes and restaurants to stay open an extra hour till 10 pm starting Saturday.

"Considering the deepening difficulties of the people's livelihood and economy, we have concluded that the minimum adjustment was inevitable," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

The country will also drop its requirement that businesses including restaurants and cafes maintain handwritten visitor logs to allow for contact tracing, officials said.

The vast majority of South Korea's eligible population has been vaccinated and boosted, and despite the record number of infections in the country of 52 million people, death rates remain very low.

"We are focusing on high-risk groups when it comes to epidemiological investigation and contact tracing management," said Lee Ki-il, a health ministry official.

"Extensive contact investigation is now proving to be somewhat ineffective," they added.

Seoul abandoned its vaunted "trace, test and treat" programme earlier this month, as a dramatic surge in Omicron cases threatened to overwhelm its healthcare system.

Instead of mass testing and aggressive contact tracing, the government is now asking patients with mild or moderate symptoms to look after themselves at home.

Authorities are also prioritising PCR testing for people aged 60 or older.

The government has been facing strong backlash from small businesses and self-employed Koreans, who say Covid restrictions -- including the mandatory 9 pm curfew -- were pushing their businesses to the brink.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Threatened Seoul South Korea From Government Million

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

8 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

8 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

8 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

8 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

8 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>