Seoul Says Kim Jong Un Not Believed To Have Received Surgery: Yonhap

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:50 PM

Seoul says Kim Jong Un not believed to have received surgery: Yonhap

Seoul, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :North Korea's Kim Jong Un is not believed to have received surgery, a senior South Korean official said Sunday, a day after Kim's reappearance following a near three-week absence that triggered intense speculation about his health.

"Chairman Kim is not believed to have received surgery," an unnamed senior official at the South's presidential office said, according to Yonhap news agency.

