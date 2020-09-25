UrduPoint.com
Seoul Says North's Kim Apologises Over 'defector' Shooting: Yonhap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Seoul says North's Kim apologises over 'defector' shooting: Yonhap

Seoul, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised over the killing of a South Korean in its waters, Seoul's presidential office said Friday according to the Yonhap news agency.

Kim called the incident a "disgraceful affair" and apologised "for disappointing President Moon and South Koreans", it cited the Blue House as saying.

