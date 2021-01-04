Seoul sends anti-piracy unit to Gulf over oil tanker seizure by Iran: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Seoul has dispatched its anti-piracy unit to the Gulf after Iran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker for breaking maritime environmental laws, the defence ministry said Monday.

"The defence ministry immediately dispatched the Cheonghae unit to waters near the Strait of Hormuz shortly after receiving a report on the situation of Iran's seizure of our commercial vessel," the ministry said in a statement.