UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul's Trade Minister To Head To Geneva For Next WTO Chief Bid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Seoul's trade minister to head to Geneva for next WTO chief bid

SEOUL, June 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee plans to fly to Geneva next week to announce her campaign pledges for the top post of the World Trade Organization (WTO), her ministry said Friday.

Yoo will head to Geneva on Sunday and participate in the three-day general council meeting at the WTO that starts Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The WTO has received eight candidates -- from South Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain.

Yoo, a veteran negotiator in trade talks, was appointed as South Korea's trade minister in February last year.

She is fluent in English and served as the presidential office's spokesperson for foreign correspondents.

Yoo was the first woman to be named to the top-ranking position in the 70-year history of the trade ministry in 2018.

The WTO plans to launch the process to pick its new leader on Sept. 7.

Related Topics

World Egypt Geneva South Korea Saudi Arabia Kenya Moldova Mexico Nigeria February Women Sunday 2018 Post From Industry Top

Recent Stories

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

17 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

25 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

31 minutes ago

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

32 minutes ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

32 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.