SEOUL, June 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee plans to fly to Geneva next week to announce her campaign pledges for the top post of the World Trade Organization (WTO), her ministry said Friday.

Yoo will head to Geneva on Sunday and participate in the three-day general council meeting at the WTO that starts Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The WTO has received eight candidates -- from South Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain.

Yoo, a veteran negotiator in trade talks, was appointed as South Korea's trade minister in February last year.

She is fluent in English and served as the presidential office's spokesperson for foreign correspondents.

Yoo was the first woman to be named to the top-ranking position in the 70-year history of the trade ministry in 2018.

The WTO plans to launch the process to pick its new leader on Sept. 7.