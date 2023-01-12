Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins "Ali and Omer" begins in Riyadh

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The medical and surgical team specialized in separating Siamese twins, led by Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, started on Thursday morning a surgery to separate Iraqi conjoined twins "Ali and Omer".

The surgery comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince. It is being performed at King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital (KASCH).

The surgery is expected to take around 11 hours and is implemented in six surgical phases, where a medical staff of twenty-seven doctors and specialists, in addition to technicians and nursing staff, are taking part in it.

Dr. Al Rabeeah said that the twins are conjoined in the lower chest and abdomen, and according to pre-surgical examinations, they share the liver, bile ducts and intestines.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their continuous support and follow-up for the Saudi Medical Program to separate conjoined twins.

With today's surgery, twin separation surgeries total 54 as part of the Saudi Program for separating conjoined twins that included studying more than 127 Siamese twins cases from 23 countries.