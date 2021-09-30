UrduPoint.com

Serbia And Kosovo Agree To End Border Standoff: EU Envoy

Serbia and Kosovo agree to end border standoff: EU envoy

Brussels, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement on Thursday to end a tense standoff at their border, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said.

The two neighbours were at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- the same practice Serbia has been doing for vehicles travelling the other way for years.

After Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, local Serbs rebelled and blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia then responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the border.

According to an European Union-brokered deal struck in Brussels, Kosovo agreed to remove the special police units by Saturday and the local Serbs agreed to dismantle the barricades. NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will also be deployed at the border for two weeks.

Both sides also agreed to a provisional solution for the number of licence plates until a permanent compromise is reached.

"We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached", Lajcak tweeted.

