Serbia and Kosovo agree to end border standoff

Jarinje, Kosovo, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement on Thursday to end a tense standoff at their border, EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak said.

The two neighbours were at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way.

After Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, local Serbs rebelled and blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia then responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the frontier.

According to a European Union-brokered deal struck in Brussels, Kosovo agreed to remove the special police units on Saturday and the local Serbs agreed to dismantle the barricades at the same time.

"We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached", Lajcak said on Twitter.

NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will also be deployed at the border for two weeks to maintain a "safe and secure environment".

Both sides also agreed to a provisional solution for the number plates -- using a never-implemented past agreement to put stickers over national symbols -- until a permanent compromise is reached in further talks.