Serbia Confident Djokovic Will Be Fit For Davis Cup

Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Serbia's Davis Cup captain Nenad Zimonjic was optimistic on Sunday that world number two Novak Djokovic will be fit to play in this week's new look Davis Cup in Madrid.

Djokovic lost to Roger Federer on Thursday, missing out on a place in the ATP Finals semi-finals in London, revealing afterwards that he had been suffering pain in his elbow.

"Everything seems okay now," said Zimonjic.

"He will have his first practice since that match today (Sunday) so we'll find out. As of now, eveything is okay." Djokovic suffered a shoulder problem at the US Open in September but recovered from it to win in Tokyo and Paris.

"I think it's going to be enough time for him to prepare for our first match which is going to be on Wednesday," said Zimonjic.

Serbia open their campaign against Japan on Wednesday morning before meeting France in their second group match 24 hours later.

The Davis Cup's new 18-team format has replaced the former World Group.

The nations have been split into six three-team groups, with the winners and two best runners-up advancing to the quarter-finals.

