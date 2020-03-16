Serbia declares state of emergency over coronavirus: president

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Serbia's president declared a state of emergency Sunday to halt the spread of the coronavirus, shutting down many public spaces and deploying soldiers to guard hospitals.

"From tomorrow, there is no more school, no nurseries, no universities, everything closes, no training, sports... We will close down to save our lives, to save our parents, to save our elderly," said President Aleksandar Vucic.