Serbia Heads To Elections Undermined By Boycott, Virus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:01 AM

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Serbians are to vote in parliamentary polls Sunday after a lacklustre campaign devoid of rallies because of the coronavirus crisis, and an opposition boycott seems set to assure victory for the ruling party.

Dominating the unusual electoral scene is Serbia's powerful President Aleksandar Vucic, who is not running for parliament himself but whose name is still on the ballot as the head of his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which has been in power for eight years.

Their path to victory is all but ensured by a boycott pushed by opposition leaders who say free and fair elections are not possible under Vucic's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Yet their camp is anything but united: while some of the main parties are boycotting, almost 20 other smaller groups are still in the race, with little in common besides their aversion to the president.

Vucic's centre-right party is thus in pole position to boost its majority with 60 percent of the vote, according to a survey by research agency Faktor Plus.

Next in line with around 12 percent is its coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS).

The bigger unknown may be turnout among the country's 6.5 million registered voters, in light of lingering coronavirus fears and the boycott campaign.

A low turnout could further dampen the vote's legitimacy, with Vucic already facing tough assessments from rights groups who say the country's democracy is crumbling in his grip.

