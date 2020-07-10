UrduPoint.com
Serbia, Kosovo Leaders To Meet Face-to-face In Brussels Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Serbia, Kosovo leaders to meet face-to-face in Brussels Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The president of Serbia and the prime minister of Kosovo will meet face-to-face in Brussels next week to pursue fresh talks on ending one of Europe's most intractable disputes, a French official said Friday.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet on Thursday following online talks with the EU on Sunday, said a French presidential official after a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday.

