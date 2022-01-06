Serbia president accuses Australia of 'maltreatment' of Djokovic

Belgrade, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbia's president on Wednesday blasted Australia for the "maltreatment" of Novak Djokovic as the world number one had his visa cancelled after arriving in Melbourne.

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram he spoke with Djokovic over the phone and told him that "the whole of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible".

"In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth."