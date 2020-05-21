Serbia reopens borders after easing virus restrictions

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Serbia on Thursday said it was reopening its borders after sealing them on March 15 to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

Since it started relaxing restrictions earlier this month, Serbia required citizens returning from abroad to either bring a negative COVID-19 test not older than 72 hours or go through a fortnight's self-isolation.

Foreigners were allowed to enter if they were vetted by a government commission and also tested negative.

But following an improvement in the health situation, the government decided "to reopen border crossings and allow free entrance of all people into the Republic of Serbia, without a mandatory coronavirus tests and the commission's approval," an official statement said.

Serbia had also closed restaurants, cafes, schools and kindergartens. But these measures have been lifted and now people are only required to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public.

Serbia has registered almost 11,000 COVID-19 cases, of which 237 have been fatal.