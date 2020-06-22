Serbia ruling party tipped for landslide: exit poll

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The ruling party of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was tipped for a landslide victory on Sunday after a vote tarnished by a boycott from parts of the opposition.

The centre-right Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won some 62.5 percent of the vote, according to IPSOS polling agency, with its traditional junior coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) in second place with some 10 percent.