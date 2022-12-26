Serbia sends army chief to Kosovo border as tensions rise

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Serbia's president sent his army chief to the border with Kosovo as ties between the squabbling neighbours further degenerated after recent roadblocks set up in Kosovo's Serb-majority north.

Serbian army chief General Milan Mojsilovic said on Sunday that "the situation there is complicated and complex" and added that "the presence of the Serbian army along the administrative line," or border, was needed.

The general said late Sunday he was on his way to Raska, a town about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border after meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

"The tasks the Serbian army has got ... are precise, clear, and will be fully implemented," Mojsilovic said.

Shortly before Mojsilovic left for the border, several Serbian pro-government media outlets aired a video in which gunfire can be heard.