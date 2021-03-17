UrduPoint.com
Serbia Starts To Impose Lockdown Amid COVID Spread

Wed 17th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 17 (AA/APP)Serbia on Wednesday (Mar. 17) entered a five-day lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown decision was announced by prime minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday.

The move came after the 7-million population country registered 4,634 new infections and 28 new deaths related to the coronavirus, with 219 people on machine breathing on Monday (March 15).

All stores will remain closed except for groceries, pharmacies, and filling stations from March 17 through March 21, Brnabic said in a statement.

But kindergartens will be open, while students in the lower grades of Primary schools will probably switch to online classes from March 22 for at least a week.

Brnabic added that the government has no plans of imposing a curfew or limiting the free movement of people.

Since the beginning of March Serbia has seen a serious rise in COVID-19 cases although more than a million people received at least one COVID jab.

The total number of infections has risen to 526,112, with the death toll increasing to 4,778, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University in Maryland, the U.S.

