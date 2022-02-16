UrduPoint.com

Serbia To Hold Snap Polls In April

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Serbia will hold snap elections on April 3, a year and a half after forming the government on the back of a vote boycotted by the main opposition, the Balkan country's president said Tuesday.

Along with parliamentary elections, Serbians will cast ballots in municipal elections in the capital Belgrade.

"I'm sure the people of Serbia will know how to choose the best... Dear citizens, I wish you happy elections," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a televised address.

It is very likely that presidential elections -- which are due this year -- will be held on the same date, as parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said he intends to call them in early March.

Early polls suggest the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by populist Vucic is in pole position, but the opposition hopes for a high turnout that could bring a possible upset in Belgrade and a run-off vote for the presidency.

Vucic's centre-right party enjoys the support of 57 percent of the electorate, according to a survey by polling agency Faktor Plus published in December.

Rights groups and political opponents have long accused Vucic of authoritarian tendencies and suppressing independent media, while confounding the opposition with regular snap election cycles.

Serbia's main opposition parties boycotted the 2020 elections and decried the process as neither free nor fair.

The ruling party won the tarnished vote by a landslide and formed a government with no opposing voices in parliament.

Although the opposition still claim the elections are rigged, this time around they say they will participate and have presented candidates.

But they comprise several factions with the main challengers being a loose coalition of pro-European centre-left and centre-right parties and a green-left bloc.

The European Commission criticised the election process in Serbia in a 2020 report, underlining "overwhelming advantage and promotion of government policies by most major media outlets".

Brussels tried to mediate a dialogue between the SNS and the opposition aimed at improving the electoral process, but the SNS had parallel sit-downs with several parties without EU supervision who agreed on proposed snap elections.

