Serbia To Maintain Best Possible Relations With T�rkiye: President

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Serbia will maintain the best possible relations with T�rkiye, President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday.

Vucic's remarks came after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

''Always an important and open conversation with (Turkish President) Recep Tayyip Erdogan about current bilateral and regional issues.

It is important for us to maintain the best possible relations with T�rkiye,'' he said in a post on social media.

Vucic said the meeting was another step towards strengthening the already good cooperation between Serbia and T�rkiye in all areas of mutual interest.

''We talked about the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, where we count on T�rkiye's constructive engagement as one of the most influential international factors in this part of the world,'' he added.

Vucic met with Erdogan on the sidelines of Hungary's Statehood Day celebrations.

