Serbian film wins top prize at Czech festival

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :'As Far As I Can Walk', a film by Serbian director Stefan Arsenjevic, won the Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic ending late Saturday, organisers said.

The film co-produced by Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Lithuania tells the story of two African migrants in Serbia.

English actor Michael Caine received the Crystal Globe for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at the beginning of the festival, the most influential in Central and Eastern Europe.

American actor Ethan Hawke and Czech director Jan Sverak, known for his Oscar-winning film 'Kolya' from 1996, also received a prize for their contribution to cinema.

American actor Johnny Depp was another special guest at the festival held on August 20-28.

Postponed from July because of Covid-19 restrictions, the festival registered 111,203 tickets sold, down from almost 140,000 in 2019.

The festival was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.