Serbian president says Australia 'humiliated themselves' with court ruling

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lashed out at Australian authorities Sunday morning, hours after a Federal court paved the way for the deportation of Novak Djokovic on the eve of the Australian Open over his vaccine status.

"They think that they have humiliated Djokovic with this mistreatment of him for 10 days, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high," Vucic told local media.